Circle K gives motorists a break at the pumps this afternoon
For those of you tired of high prices at the pumps, Circle K to the rescue.
The company is offering motorists a 10-cent a litre discount for three hours today - which is national Fuel Day - to thank customers as we head into the first unofficial long weekend of summer.
There are close to 400 stations taking part, including multiple stations in Simcoe County and Muskoka.
The discount will be available between 4-7pm Thursday, May 18, 2023.
