City calls for #OrilliaFoodiesUnite during re-opening

The City of Orillia Economic Recovery Task Force is calling upon foodies in the Orillia area to unite to support local restaurants by taking part in an online contest by posting photos of the local meals they love. To enter, the community is encouraged to post a photo of their favourite meal on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #OrilliaFoodiesUnite for a chance to win a Shop Local prize pack valued at more than $500.

“As a self-proclaimed ‘foodie’ I know how fortunate we are to have such a diverse range of culinary options here in Orillia,” said Chair of the Economic Recovery Task Force, Coun. Ted Emond. “If we want to continue to have these options it’s important that we all support restaurants who are struggling right now due to the current dining restrictions.”

The restaurant sector has been hit particularly hard as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the recent provincial reopening announcement means that indoor dining will continue to be restricted, likely until late summer. Many area restaurants rely upon the typically busy peak summer season to carry them through the winter months. As such, it’s particularly important to support restaurants over the coming months.

The ‘Orillia Foodies Unite’ online contest will run from June 7 through Sept. 27, 2021. Photos of food throughout Orillia and Lake Country (Orillia, Oro-Medonte, Severn, Rama and Ramara) are eligible and applicants may post multiple entries by using the hashtag #OrilliaFoodiesUnite. Post settings for the images entered must be set to “public” in order to be eligible.

Members of the City’s Economic Recovery Task Force have eagerly volunteered to kick off the contest by trying a few new dishes and posting their discoveries on the City’s social media accounts over the coming weeks.

“We have more than 100 dining opportunities in the City of Orillia alone, and I continue to be blown away by the delicious options available to us,” said Laura Thompson, Senior Manager of Business Development. “This contest is meant to get people excited about eating out again, and trying something new, whether that means ordering take-out and curbside pick-up, or visiting a new patio.”

The See You on the Patio program will launch on Friday, June 11 when outdoor dining is permitted to reopen. The program highlights restaurants throughout the city which offer open air dining, through a promotional campaign, animation program and summer street closure on Fridays in the downtown core starting on July 2. The City is currently assisting restaurants in establishing new patios through a new streamlined patio application, “how to” videos and a webpage which contains helpful guides and resources.



More information on the Orillia Foodies Unite online contest and the See You on the Patio program can be found at www.orillia.ca/patio.