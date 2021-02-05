City of Orillia facing strike action by public works employees

PRESS RELEASE FROM THE CITY OF ORILLIA:

City faces strike action starting Feb. 6

Contingency plan activated to maintain critical services

For immediate release (Feb. 4, 2021) – Effective Feb. 6, 2021 at 12:01 a.m., City of Orillia unionized staff in the Environment and Infrastructure Services Group represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 636 advised they will be on strike.

The unionized employees on strike include staff from water/wastewater, waste diversion, operations staff (including roads and winter maintenance), environmental officers, and electricians. There are 58 staff included in the collective bargaining unit. The City of Orillia has been in negotiations with the IBEW bargaining committee since August 2020. Negotiations broke down when the union team rejected the latest offer from the City.

“The health and safety of those who live and work in Orillia is of the highest priority, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the strike, the City will maintain all critical services, including the provision of clean drinking water, wastewater, winter maintenance and road operations. It’s unfortunate that on top of the pandemic we are faced with a strike situation,” said Mayor Steve Clarke.

A contingency plan is in place to maintain all critical services to the public, which includes bringing in outside contractors and redeploying City staff. The strike will not impact drinking water and wastewater treatment. The City’s Waste Diversion Site will remain open and garbage collection will not be affected. Winter maintenance will be carried out in accordance with provincial minimum maintenance standards and road maintenance will continue.

