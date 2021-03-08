City sells former call centre property to Orillia business

For immediate release (March 8, 2021) – The former call centre building located at 2 Hunter Valley Rd. has been sold by the City of Orillia to Polyethics Industries – one of Orillia’s largest employers.

“Selling the former call centre building and property to one of Orillia’s expanding businesses is a win-win for our community. This is a great opportunity for a global company with deep roots in Orillia to grow locally and provide additional employment,” said Mayor Steve Clarke.

Polyethics Industries purchased the 44,000 square-foot-building, situated on 5.75 acres of industrial land, from the City for $5.125 million. Council passed a by-law to confirm the sale of 2 Hunter Valley Rd. at its meeting on March 1, 2021 and the deal officially closed on March 5, 2021.

The City received good interest in the property, with Polyethics’ offer representing the highest and best value, along with the highest and best use. Polyethics, a global manufacturer of environmentally friendly plastic film and bags, currently operates out of two other plants in Orillia, located on Harvie Settlement Road and Atherley Road.

The former call centre building provides Polyethics with much needed warehouse and distribution space and increases the company’s presence in Orillia to three locations totaling over 320,000 square feet. Polyethics’ three buildings currently house approximately 300 employees. The acquisition of 2 Hunter Valley Rd. allows the company to further expand its global business and solidify its footprint in Orillia.

The City constructed the building in West Orillia in 2002 at a cost of approximately $3.6 million to house a call centre for TeleTech, which was the sole tenant until 2012. Nordia, which also operates call centres in Canada, took over the building and the lease in 2013.

The City listed the building in 2020 after Nordia advised it would not be renewing its lease. Nordia subsequently pivoted to a permanent work-from-home model due to the pandemic, which ultimately led to the company remaining in Orillia continuing to employ approximately 200 from the Orillia area.