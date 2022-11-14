Coat drive aims to keep Orillia and area residents warm in the cold
The Orillia Learning Centre and Simcoe Shores SS (Orillia) are teaming up with Laundry Lounge for their 11th annual winter coat drive. Donations of gently used winter coats can be dropped off from Oct. 11 to Nov. 18 during regular business hours at the following locations
- Orillia Learning Centre – 575 West St. S., Unit 15, Orillia
- Westridge Coin Laundry - 5-3280 Monarch Drive, Orillia
- Wihlidal Family Chiropractic – 15 Matchedash St. N., Orillia
- St. Paul’s United Church - 62 Peter St. N., Orillia
All coats will be cleaned prior to distribution. Coats are needed in all sizes (infant, child, teen and adult), but especially small children’s sizes and men’s large. Please note that fur or leather coats cannot be accepted because of specialized cleaning requirements.
All donated winter coats will be distributed at no charge to Learning Centre and Simcoe Shores SS students and to Orillia and area residents from Nov. 7 to Dec. 23, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Orillia Learning Centre. Remaining coats will be donated to community resource affiliates.
