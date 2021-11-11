Community comes together for another successful Bridget's Run

Bridget’s Run saw 386 runners, walkers, and hoppers take part both in-person at the Barrie Waterfront and virtually on October 16th in support of families experiencing pregnancy or infant loss in our region.

An impressive $55,557.54 was raised during the annual 5km or 1km fun run or walk. Funds raised support the Bridget’s Bunnies comfort kit program and pregnancy and infant loss initiatives in the region, including Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s NICU and Obstetrics Bereavement program.

Bridget’s Bunnies is a grassroots organization based in Barrie that provides comfort kits to local families experiencing pregnancy or infant loss. It hosts Bridget’s Run each year as an opportunity to bring the community together in support of these families and acts as the organization’s largest fundraiser.

What started in 2018 with a goal of raising $5,000 has grown to raise over $150,000 in a four year period. The organizers credit the strong local community for their success.

“We don’t have large corporate sponsors or a paid team of organizers. What we do have is committed volunteers, invested local businesses, and a huge community of support,” said Mat Morrison, Bridget’s father and co-founder of Bridget’s Bunnies and Bridget’s Run. “This past year and half have been hard on small businesses, but it is promising to see that so many are still able to support local charity initiatives.”

The goal of Bridget’s Bunnies is to ensure no one endures pregnancy or infant loss alone, regardless of where they receive care. With the success of this year’s Bridget’s Run, they will be able to expand the comfort kit program to more hospitals and health clinics in Simcoe Muskoka.

Simone Harrington received care in Toronto when her daughter was born still in April 2018 and created Team Margaux in her memory. She has participated in every Bridget’s Run and has raised over $17,000 for the run. “I help fundraise to combat the loneliness that loss can bring. I help fundraise to make sure that no family is without the supports our family received,” she says.