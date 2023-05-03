Compost, mulch now available at Simcoe County Waste facilities

Between May 8 and May 27, the County is once again offering its popular compost sale at all County waste facilities for County of Simcoe residents only (excluding the Cities of Barrie and Orillia).

While quantities last, for $5 per carload, or $20 per truck or trailer load, residents can purchase compost produced in-house using leaf and yard waste material generated throughout the County of Simcoe.

Compost is a soil amendment used in gardens to add nutrients, or as a top dressing for lawns to help retain moisture. Compost sales are self-service, and residents should bring their shovels to load bins, truck beds, or trailers.

Mulch is also available while quantities last at County waste facilities. Mulch can be applied to soil surfaces, around trees, paths, flower beds, slopes and erosion prone areas, and as top dressing for flower and vegetable gardens. Mulch retains moisture, regulates soil temperatures, and supresses weed growth.

