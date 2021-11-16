Concerts return to Casino Rama Resort in the new year
Stars will light up the stage again soon in the highly anticipated return of world-class entertainment to Casino Rama Resort, starting in January with Russell Peters, Air Supply, Gordon Lightfoot
and popular gameshow favourite, The Price is Right Live.
Postponed shows from 2020 that have been rescheduled are now listed at CasinoRama.com.
If you previously purchased tickets and are unable to make the rescheduled date you can request a refund from the original point of sale. January marks the start of a new and big 2022 concert lineup.
Among the shows - The Irish Rovers, Bill Engvald (it's his farewell tour!), Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Jake Owen, and Martina McBride!
CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL LINE UP, DATES AND TICKETS
