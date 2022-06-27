Constable A.F. Inkster returns for round two on the Kings Wharf Stage
After spending the pandemic tending to our national security, Constable F. Inkster is back and he is funnier than ever!
Armed with some new political material, gifted comedian Neil Aitchison takes the stage as his beloved alter ego and provides hilarious insights on everything that is uniquely Canadian. In between side-splitting topical rants, relive the magic of the Great Canadian Songbook: gems like “Alberta Bound,” “Fox On The Run,” “Black Fly,” “Song of the Mira,” “I’se the B’ye,” “Sonny’s Dream,” “Farewell to Nova Scotia,” and many, many more.
With its charming blend of music, humour, and political satire, this production celebrates our distinct heritage and offers a fresh take on what it means to be a proud Canadian.
Performances
June 23 to July 10
Venue
King’s Wharf Theatre in Penetanguishene
Show Credits
Conceived and Directed by Alex Mustakas
Creative Team
Alex Mustakas, Director
Nicole Gusé, Music Director
Jeff JohnstonCollins, Set & Lighting Designer
Nicole Del Cul, Costume Designer
Amber Archbell, Stage Manager
Kirstyn Keeble, Assistant Stage Manager
The Company (in alphabetical order)
Neil Aitchison, Constable Archibald
Al Braatz, Vocals/Bass
Earl Filsinger, Guitar/Steel Guitar
Duff MacDonald, Vocals/Guitar
Alex Panneton, Vocals/Mandolin/Banjo/Guitar
Leo Stock, Vocals/Fiddle/Step Dancing
Tickets
Regular performance tickets are $53 for adults, $32 for youth under 20 years of age and $43 for groups of 20 or more and select Discount Dates. HST is applicable to all ticket prices. Tickets may be purchased by calling the Box Office at 705-549-5555 or toll free at 1-855-drayton (372-9866), or online instantly at www.kingswharftheatre.com.
