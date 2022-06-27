Constable A.F. Inkster returns for round two on the Kings Wharf Stage

After spending the pandemic tending to our national security, Constable F. Inkster is back and he is funnier than ever!

Armed with some new political material, gifted comedian Neil Aitchison takes the stage as his beloved alter ego and provides hilarious insights on everything that is uniquely Canadian. In between side-splitting topical rants, relive the magic of the Great Canadian Songbook: gems like “Alberta Bound,” “Fox On The Run,” “Black Fly,” “Song of the Mira,” “I’se the B’ye,” “Sonny’s Dream,” “Farewell to Nova Scotia,” and many, many more.

With its charming blend of music, humour, and political satire, this production celebrates our distinct heritage and offers a fresh take on what it means to be a proud Canadian.

Performances

June 23 to July 10

Venue

King’s Wharf Theatre in Penetanguishene

Show Credits

Conceived and Directed by Alex Mustakas

Creative Team

Alex Mustakas, Director

Nicole Gusé, Music Director

Jeff JohnstonCollins, Set & Lighting Designer

Nicole Del Cul, Costume Designer

Amber Archbell, Stage Manager

Kirstyn Keeble, Assistant Stage Manager

The Company (in alphabetical order)

Neil Aitchison, Constable Archibald

Al Braatz, Vocals/Bass

Earl Filsinger, Guitar/Steel Guitar

Duff MacDonald, Vocals/Guitar

Alex Panneton, Vocals/Mandolin/Banjo/Guitar

Leo Stock, Vocals/Fiddle/Step Dancing

Tickets

Regular performance tickets are $53 for adults, $32 for youth under 20 years of age and $43 for groups of 20 or more and select Discount Dates. HST is applicable to all ticket prices. Tickets may be purchased by calling the Box Office at 705-549-5555 or toll free at 1-855-drayton (372-9866), or online instantly at www.kingswharftheatre.com.