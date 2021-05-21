County celebrates National Paramedic Services Week

The County of Simcoe virtually celebrates National Paramedic Services Week - May 23 to 29, 2021

Midhurst/May 20, 2021 – Each year, Paramedic Services Week recognizes the outstanding accomplishments and vital role that paramedics serve in our communities. This year’s theme “Paramedic as Educator - Citizen Ready” also serves to highlight a paramedic’s involvement in educating patients on their health status and preparing residents in the event of an emergency medical situation.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, County of Simcoe Paramedic Services have continued to provide outstanding 9-1-1 emergency medical response, responding to more than 70,000 calls for assistance. In addition, they have stepped forward to provide enhanced support to regional health-care partners and the community, including:

Enhancing community paramedicine program

Assisting homeless shelters with health and wellness checks, and installation of 16 public access defibrillators in community shelters

Aiding long-term care homes across the region

Administering more than 10,000 COVID-19 vaccinations

Assisting with COVID testing

Supporting high acuity interfacility medical transport services

“Over the past 14 months, we have witnessed the crucial role that our paramedics play each and every day,” said Warden George Cornell. “Our paramedics have expanded their roles to help fight the impacts of COVID-19 on our community, while continuing to meet the urgent care needs of our residents. Paramedic Services week is a great opportunity to recognize the continued efforts of these amazing frontline health-care workers.”

This year from May 23 to 29, the County will utilize social media to showcase the valuable role Paramedics play as educators, helping to provide residents with the tools they may need in the event of an emergency. County of Simcoe Paramedics Services will once again be celebrating the Paramedic for a Day contest winner, whose video submission will have best demonstrated what a 9-1-1 caller’s role is in an emergency and how they can best assist a patient and paramedics.

County of Simcoe Paramedic Services would like to remind residents experiencing acute medical issues and requiring emergency medical response to please call 9-1-1. Waiting only increases the risk for the patient and enhances the level of care needed from paramedics and the health-care system. Our Paramedics continue to take every precaution, including daily shift screening, enhanced protective equipment and extensive sanitization, to make the response as safe as possible.

The County of Simcoe is composed of sixteen member municipalities and provides crucial public services to County residents in addition to providing paramedic and social services to the separated cities of Barrie and Orillia. Visit our website at simcoe.ca.