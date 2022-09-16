County encourages residents to celebrate National Forest Week

September 18 to 24 is #NationalForestWeek in Canada. Each year National Forest Week (NFW) is celebrated across the nation, promoting the heritage, value and importance of forest networks to our economy and environment.

This month, the County of Simcoe is hosting a number of guided trail hikes throughout the region in commemoration of 100 years of the Simcoe County Forest. Each hike will be approximately 1.5 km in length and on a beginner level trail, taking no more than an hour to complete.

These guided hikes are led by a knowledgeable and experienced County forestry staff member who will provide details on the rich history and current management practises of the Simcoe County Forest. Participants are reminded to dress according to weather conditions as tours will commence rain or shine, and bring water bottles or additional items in a backpack.

A complete listing of hikes, including a map of meeting locations can be found at www.findyourforest.simcoe.ca and include:

Saturday, September 17 at 10 a.m.

Hendrie Tract, 1350 Hendrie Road, Springwater

Packard, 9398 9th Line, Essa

Sunday, September 18 ~ 10 a.m.

Sinclair, 4028 Country Road 54, Bradford West Gwillimbury

Sutherland, 2573 5th Line, Oro-Medonte

Monday, September 19 ~ 6 p.m.

Hendrie, 1350 Hendrie Road, Springwater

Tuesday, September 20 ~ 6 p.m.

Slessor, 3721 Burnside Line, Severn

Wednesday, September 21 ~ 6 p.m.

Martin's Valley/Charlebois, 390 Wilson Road, Tiny

Monday, September 26 ~ 6 p.m.

Sinclair, 4028 Country Road 54, Bradford West Gwillimbury

Tuesday, September 27 ~ 6 p.m.

Slessor, 3721 Burnside Line, Severn

Wednesday, September 28 ~ 6 p.m.

Martin's Valley/Charlebois, 390 Wilson Road, Tiny

Thursday September 29 ~ 6 p.m.

Sutherland, 2573 5th Line, Oro-Medonte

To find the meeting locations for each guided hike, visit https://tinyurl.com/4ay44vvx​.

#NationalForestWeek is led by the Canadian Institute of Forestry (CIF). Did you know… the CIF named Simcoe County the Forest Capital of Canada for 2022! The County became the first ever two-time winner of this prestigious national award (2022 and 1972), which acknowledges leadership in forestry and environmental stewardship. Learn more about the CIF and their #NationalForestWeek program at www.cif-ifc.org/what-we-do/national-forest-week/.