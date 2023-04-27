County invests in Barrie affordable housing development

County Council voted to endorse the plan to create a 176-unit mixed-use building at the County’s Rose Street location. With this $186-million commitment, this building will be home to 176 deserving families, seniors, and individuals. It will house a variety of community services including an Ontario Works office, community programming, and other amenities (such as a possible daycare space, medical offices, and more).

“County Council once again demonstrated our commitment to building up our communities and investing in long-term, sustainable solutions,” said Warden Basil Clarke. “Our Social and Community Services staff came to us with an incredible proposal that isn’t just a building – it offers greater hope and stability for future residents. At $186 million, this is a significant investment by the County. Council wants to ensure that we’re making the biggest impact possible as we forge ahead and use this build as a foundation for our next 10-year regional housing strategy.”

This development will include diverse or mixed housing types, including rent-geared-to income, affordable housing, and units for the "missing middle", in addition to space for social, health and community partners. The 1.9-hectare (4.7 acre) site is in a central location in the built-up urban setting with access to commercial amenities, schools, transit and pedestrian connectivity. Community consultation will occur as the process continues.

The County incorporates well-designed housing that is built to last while providing safety, health and affordability to tenants. Affordable housing created through the Rose Street development will allow low to moderate income households, and will provide homes for single individuals, families and seniors in need.

With this approval by County Council to proceed, the County expects that site preparation will begin in early 2024, with an estimated completion date in 2026-2027* (*subject to change). Recognizing the unique opportunity at the Rose Street site in Barrie, Council also asked staff to report back on further options to maximize the site for additional units. Staff will report back to Council with options and recommendations in the coming months, as the approved projects begins.

This is just one more way that the County is #BuildingUp our communities. For updates on the Rose Street location and additional renderings, visit simcoe.ca/RoseStreet. ​

About the County of Simcoe

County of Simcoe is composed of sixteen member municipalities and provides crucial public services to County residents in addition to providing paramedic and social services to the separated cities of Barrie and Orillia. Visit our website at simcoe.ca.