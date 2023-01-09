Covid-19 pop up clinics in Simcoe-Muskoka - January 9-16

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit continues to offer one-day pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics at locations throughout Simcoe Muskoka, with upcoming clinics taking place from Jan. 9 to 16. All vaccine doses, including the bivalent booster for individuals aged five years and older at health unit operated pop-up clinics. GO-VAXX bus and mobile clinics offer first and second doses to children aged five to 11, and bivalent boosters to individuals aged five years and older. Walk-ins are available as capacity allows at the following clinics:

Monday, Jan. 9

Clinic location: POP-UP clinic – Peggy Hill Team Community Centre, 171 Mapleton Ave., Barrie Time: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Clinic location: Pop-up clinic – Wasaga Beach RecPlex, 1724 Mosely St., Wasaga Beach Time: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – North Simcoe Sports and Recreation Centre, 527 Len Self Blvd., Midland Time: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 13

Clinic location: POP-UP Clinic –Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (Cookstown), 25 King St. S., Cookstown Time: 9:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. by appointment only

Saturday, Jan. 14

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – Huntsville Active Living Centre, 20 Park Dr., Huntsville Time: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – Collingwood Home Hardware & Building Centre, 104 High St., Collingwood Time: 10:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 15

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – Coldwater Arena, 11 Michael Anne Dr., Coldwater Time: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday, Jan, 16

Clinic location: Pop-up clinic – Bradford Public Library, 425 Holland St. W., Bradford Time: Noon – 6 p.m.

As of Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, the health unit will offer COVID-19 vaccinations by walk-in and appointment on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the COVID-19 Immunization Clinic at 29 Sperling Dr. in Barrie. RVH's Immunization Clinic continues to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at this location on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Appointments are also available at the health unit office immunization clinic locations in Midland, Orillia, Cookstown, Collingwood, Huntsville and Gravenhurst.

Anyone wishing to book an appointment at a pop-up, GO-VAXX bus and mobile clinics, local health unit offices, or the COVID-19 Immunization Clinic at 29 Sperling Dr. in Barrie may do so through the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900

Appointments may also be booked with the Couchiching Ontario Health Team Clinic located in the Orillia Soldier's Memorial Hospital Kiwanis Building - West Entrance, 170 Colborne St., W.

Individuals six months of age and older may also receive the vaccine at some local pharmacies or booked appointments through some primary care providers, and Family Health Teams who are offering the vaccine as part of their regular clinical practice.

Staying up to date with all COVID-19 vaccine doses you are currently eligible for remains the best defense against infection, severe illness, long-term COVID-19 symptoms, hospitalization, and death.

Individuals are recommended to receive the bivalent booster six months after their last dose of COVID-19 vaccine or COVID-19 infection; however, people who want to receive their booster earlier can do so at a minimum of three months. As the respiratory season continues, high-risk populations are recommended to receive their bivalent booster as soon as they are eligible (i.e. the minimum three-month interval) to protect themselves as people spend more time indoors.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccination, dose eligibility and booking an appointment, please visit www.smdhu.org/GetVaccinated.