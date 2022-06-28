Covid-19 pop-up clinics in Simcoe Muskoka June 27 to July 2

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is continuing to offer one-day pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics at locations throughout Simcoe Muskoka, with upcoming clinics taking place from June 27 to July 3. Walk-ins for first and second doses for individuals five years and older, third and booster doses for individuals 12 and up, and fourth doses for people 60 years and older as well as Indigenous individuals and their non-Indigenous household members aged 18 and over are available at the following pop-up locations:

Wednesday, June 29

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – Collingwood Legion, 490 Ontario St., Collingwood

Time: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 30

Clinic location: POP-UP Clinic – Tay Library – Waubaushene Branch, 17 Thiffault St., Waubaushene

Time: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 2

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – Royal Canadian Legion – Waubaushene Branch, 26 Willow St., Waubaushene

Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – Stonebridge Town Centre, 291 Main St., Wasaga Beach

Time: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Appointments for the GO-VAXX clinics may also be booked up to four days prior to the clinic through the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

The health unit continues to offer COVID-19 vaccinations on a walk-in and appointment basis at the Georgian Mall, 509 Bayfield St. (lower level) in Barrie:

Tuesday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday: 10 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Appointments are also available at the health unit office immunization clinic locations in Midland, Orillia, Cookstown, Collingwood, Huntsville and Gravenhurst. Appointments can be booked through the vaccination portal or Contact Centre as listed above. Please note that all health unit vaccination clinics including the Georgian Mall location will be closed on Friday, July 1 for Canada day.

You may also receive the vaccine at many local pharmacies or booked appointments through some primary care providers, and Family Health Teams who are offering vaccine as part of their regular clinical practice. Pop-up and GO-VAXX mobile clinics will continue to be scheduled throughout Simcoe and Muskoka.

In addition, the COVID-19 Immunization Clinic at 29 Sperling Dr. in Barrie offers walk-ins and booked appointments from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Appointments may also be booked with the Couchiching Ontario Health Team Clinic located in the Orillia Soldier's Memorial Hospital Kiwanis Building - West Entrance 170 Colborne St., W.

When attending a clinic, individuals are encouraged to dress for the weather as they may be required to wait outdoors before entering the clinic. They are also reminded to bring identification (e.g., health card, driver’s license, passport) a list of any medications they are taking, wear a loose-fitting shirt that allows easy access to the upper arm and bring any assistive devices as needed (e.g., scooter, wheelchair, cane). Please note, all persons attending a Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit community vaccination clinic will be required to wear a mask. Masks will be made available at the entrance to all our clinics.

or more information about how to prepare for an appointment and what to expect upon arrival at the clinic, please visit our