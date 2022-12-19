Covid-19 vaccination clinics Simcoe-Muskoka - December 19-28
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is continuing to offer one-day pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics at locations throughout Simcoe Muskoka, with upcoming clinics taking place from Dec. 19 to 28. Walk-ins for individuals aged five years and older will be available, including the bivalent booster dose for people 12 years of age and older, as capacity allows, as follows:
Monday, Dec. 19
Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – County of Simcoe Administration Centre, 1110 Hwy. 26, Midhurst
Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – Bradford Public Library, 425 Holland St., W., Bradford
Time: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Clinic location: Pop-up Clinic – Huntsville Royal Canadian Legion - Branch 232, 21 Veterans Way, Huntsville
Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Clinic location: Pop-up Clinic – Wasaga Beach RecPlex, 1724 Mosley St., Wasaga Beach
Time: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Clinic location: Pop-up Clinic – Midland Public Library, 320 King St., Midland
Time: Noon – 5 p.m.
Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – Angus Recreation Centre, 8529 County Rd.10, Angus
Time: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – New Tecumseth Recreation Centre, 7900 Industrial Pkwy, Alliston
Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 22
Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – Stonebridge Town Center, 291 Main St., Wasaga Beach
Time: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 23
Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – Wasaga Beach RecPlex, 1724 Mosley St., Wasaga Beach
Time: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 24
Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – Collingwood Home Hardware, 104 High St., Collingwood
Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – South Barrie Walmart, 35 Mapleview Dr. West, Barrie
Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – Alliston Memorial Arena, 49 Nelson St W, Alliston
Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – Sadlon Arena, 555 Bayview Dr., Barrie
Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Appointments for the GO-VAXX bus and mobile clinics may also be booked up to four days prior to the clinic through the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.
Health unit offices will be closed for the statutory holidays on Monday, Dec. 26 and Tuesday Dec. 27 and will reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The health unit continues to offer COVID-19 vaccinations on an appointment only basis to individuals aged six months and older at the Georgian Mall, 509 Bayfield St. (upper level) in Barrie on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Appointments are also available at the health unit office immunization clinic locations in Midland, Orillia, Cookstown, Collingwood, Huntsville and Gravenhurst and can be booked through the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.
The RVH COVID-19 Immunization Clinic at 29 Sperling Dr. in Barrie continues to offer booked appointments and walk-ins on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments may also be booked with the Couchiching Ontario Health Team Clinic located in the Orillia Soldier's Memorial Hospital Kiwanis Building - West Entrance, 170 Colborne St., W.
Individuals six months of age and older may also receive the vaccine at some local pharmacies or booked appointments through some primary care providers, and Family Health Teams who are offering the vaccine as part of their regular clinical practice. Pop-up and GO-VAXX mobile clinics will continue to be scheduled throughout Simcoe and Muskoka.
Individuals are recommended to receive the bivalent booster six months after their last dose of COVID-19 vaccine or COVID-19 infection, however people who want to receive their booster earlier can do so at a minimum of three months. As the respiratory season continues, high-risk populations are recommended to receive their bivalent booster as soon as they are eligible (i.e. the minimum three-month interval) to protect themselves as people spend more time indoors.
Staying up to date with all COVID-19 vaccine doses you are currently eligible for remains the best defense against infection, severe illness, long term COVID-19 symptoms, hospitalization, and death.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccination, dose eligibility and booking an appointment, please visit www.smdhu.org/GetVaccinated.
