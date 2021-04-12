iHeartRadio
Covid eligibility expands to 50plus in parts of Bradford

needles

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Residents 50 years of age and older (born in 1971 and earlier) who live within the Bradford West Gwillimbury (BWG) L3Z postal code area are now eligible to directly book their COVID-19 vaccination at community clinics via the provincial booking system at Ontario.ca/bookvaccine.

The province has identified BWG, as well as a number of other communities across Ontario, as a hot spot priority community, based on ongoing high rates of COVID-19 transmission, hospitalization and death. BWG has been hard hit by COVID-19, and this week had the highest weekly incidence rate of COVID-19 in Simcoe Muskoka, for the fourth consecutive week.

In addition to community clinics, other opportunities for local BWG residents to be vaccinated are being arranged in collaboration with local health and community partners over the coming weeks. Details on these pop-up clinics will be shared as they are available.

For more information about Simcoe Muskoka’s COVID-19 immunization plan, please visit our COVID-19 pages at www.smdhu.org

Global Outbreak COVID-19

