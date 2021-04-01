Covid outbreak on RVH Cardiac Renal unit
Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on the Cardiac Renal Inpatient unit.
Three patients with a link to the unit have tested positive. All patients on the unit have been swab tested and all tests came back negative. The patients will be tested again later this week. Each patient on the unit is on droplet/contact isolation and being closely monitored for symptoms. Patients who have been previously discharged from the unit will be contacted by public health and advised to self-isolate in their homes. RVH has also provided the health unit with a list of people who visited the unit. The unit is closed to admissions and transfers and visitors are not permitted, with the only exception being for compassionate reasons in consultation with infection prevention and control.
RVH has implemented its Outbreak Management Protocol which includes enhanced cleaning, surveillance, education and frequent communication to patients. As a further precaution, all staff who have recently provided care on the unit are being tested.
By the numbers:
*as of March 31
Cardiac Renal
3 patients
0 staff
0 deaths
You may be interested in...
-
Luke Bryan Shows Off Gruesome Fishing InjuryThis is not for the squeamish!
-
Luke Bryan Surprises 'Idol' Contestant With Opry OfferAlex Miller is going to get to perform at the famed venue.
-
OPP seek suspects in Gravenhurst home-invasion-style assaultThe OPP have released a description of two men wanted in a home invasion in Gravenhurst. A man walking into his home was approached by two men, forced inside and assaulted. The suspects eventually took off empty handed, and were seen leaving in a dark coloured SUV that was parked nearby.