Covid outbreak shuts down unit at Orillia's hospital

Media Release

For Immediate Release

COVID-19 heightened surveillance on IMRS unit at OSMH

(June 21, 2021 - Orillia, ON) – OSMH in consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has heightened surveillance for COVID-19 on its IMRS (Integrated Medicine and Rehab Services) unit. Two patients who shared a room on the 42-bed unit have tested positive for COVID-19.

The unit is now closed to new admissions and transfers. All other patients on the unit have been swab tested negative, are safely quarantining in their rooms and are being monitored closely for symptoms.

“The health and safety of staff, physicians, patients and our community remains our top priority and we are working closely with the Health Unit and our Occupational Health team to conduct a full contact tracing investigation for OSMH Team members and patients on the unit.”

OSMH has implemented its Outbreak Management Protocol which includes enhanced cleaning, surveillance, education and frequent communication to patients. As a further precaution, all staff who have recently provided care on the unit are being tested, and the unit remains closed to visitors.