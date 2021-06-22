iHeartRadio
14°C

P9 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Covid outbreak shuts down unit at Orillia's hospital

OSMH sign

Media Release

For Immediate Release

COVID-19 heightened surveillance on IMRS unit at OSMH

(June 21, 2021 - Orillia, ON) – OSMH in consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has heightened surveillance for COVID-19 on its IMRS (Integrated Medicine and Rehab Services) unit. Two patients who shared a room on the 42-bed unit have tested positive for COVID-19.

The unit is now closed to new admissions and transfers.   All other patients on the unit have been swab tested negative, are safely quarantining in their rooms and are being monitored closely for symptoms. 

“The health and safety of staff, physicians, patients and our community remains our top priority and we are working closely with the Health Unit and our Occupational Health team to conduct a full contact tracing investigation for OSMH Team members and patients on the unit.”

OSMH has implemented its Outbreak Management Protocol which includes enhanced cleaning, surveillance, education and frequent communication to patients. As a further precaution, all staff who have recently provided care on the unit are being tested, and the unit remains closed to visitors.

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 106 Club Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
25 Ontario Street Orillia, ON L3V 0T7  -   1-705-722-5429  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca