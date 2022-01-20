Covid outbreaks at Orillia's hospital are declared over
Two COVID-19 outbreaks on separate patient care units at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) have each been declared over.
The 33-bed Soldiers’ One medical unit was brought out of outbreak status this morning. It was originally declared on January 5th and resulted in 14 patients and 17 staff testing positive for COVID-19.
The 44-bed IMRS (Integrated Medicine and Rehab Services) unit also went into outbreak on the same date, resulting in 2 patients and 2 staff testing positive. The outbreak on IMRS was declared over on January 12th.
Both units are open to admissions, and the hospital maintains its policy of Essential Visitors only.
You may be interested in...
-
The Cadillac Three’s Jaren Johnston ‘Heartbroken’ By Dad’s DeathHis father chose to be unvaccinated.
-
Residents can now swap out for smaller garbage/recycling cartsStarting January 17, 2022, business and homeowners can swap out their garbage and recycling carts for smaller sizes. Exchanges will be free of charge until July 30, 2022. Find out how at the link.
-
Corb Lund Releasing Covers Collection 'Songs My Friends Wrote'The Canadian country singer has shared the first single.