Covid pop up clinic in Coldwater now booking appointments for shots

Coldwater - The Orillia Soldier's Memorial Hospital, Couchiching Ontario Health Team, Township of Severn and Coldwater Pharmacy along with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit are hosting a COVID-19 Pop-Up Vaccination Clinic at the Coldwater Arena located at 11 Michael Anne Drive in Coldwater on Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



Individuals 18 years of age or older and receiving their first dose are eligible to book an appointment at this pop-up clinic.

Book your appointment online at SMDHU.org/vaccine (go to the pop-up clinic expander bar) or by calling the Coldwater Pharmacy at 705-686-3356 during regular business hours.