Covid pop up clinics in Simcoe-Muskoka - Aug 25-29

COVID-19 vaccines available at Simcoe Muskoka clinics Aug. 23-29

SIMCOE MUSKOKA – The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics during the week of Aug. 23-29 and individuals looking to receive their first or second dose may attend a clinic on a walk-in basis or book an appointment. Individuals may also attend one of the health unit’s one-day only pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics that are taking place at many locations throughout Simcoe Muskoka. Vaccinations are available on a first-come basis, while supplies last and no appointment is necessary. The list of clinics offering vaccinations is updated frequently and individuals should visit the health unit’s website for locations and times. Pop-up clinic details are also shared through SMDHU’s social media accounts.

Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

Clinic location : Gravenhurst Farmers Market, Special Events Field, Muskoka Wharf, 861 Bay St., Gravenhurst

: Gravenhurst Farmers Market, Special Events Field, Muskoka Wharf, 861 Bay St., Gravenhurst : 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021

Clinic location : Rotary Champlain Wendat Park (near the splash pad), Corner of Scott and Water Streets, Penetanguishene

: Rotary Champlain Wendat Park (near the splash pad), Corner of Scott and Water Streets, Penetanguishene 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Clinic location : Weber Manufacturing, 16566 Highway 12, Midland

: Weber Manufacturing, 16566 Highway 12, Midland : 2 - 7 p.m.

Clinic location : Loretto Fire Hall, 2821 Regional Road (Hwy) 50, Loretto

: Loretto Fire Hall, 2821 Regional Road (Hwy) 50, Loretto : 3 - 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

Clinic location : Tanger Outlets Cookstown (Old Children's Place store location), 3311 County Road 89, Cookstown

: Tanger Outlets Cookstown (Old Children's Place store location), 3311 County Road 89, Cookstown 10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021

Clinic location : Oro-Medonte Community Arena, 71 Line 4 N., Oro-Medonte

: Oro-Medonte Community Arena, 71 Line 4 N., Oro-Medonte Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Clinic location : Open Air Dunlop - Dunlop St., Barrie

: Open Air Dunlop - Dunlop St., Barrie 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Clinic location: Collingwood Home Hardware, 104 High St., Collingwood

Collingwood Home Hardware, 104 High St., Collingwood Time: noon – 3 p.m.

Clinic location : Perkinsfield Pavilion, 43 County Rd. 6 South, Perkinsfield

: Perkinsfield Pavilion, 43 County Rd. 6 South, Perkinsfield 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021

Clinic location : Shopper's Drug Mart - Georgian Mall, 509 Bayfield St., Barrie

: Shopper's Drug Mart - Georgian Mall, 509 Bayfield St., Barrie 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available to individuals who are turning 12 years of age in 2021 (born in 2009) and older and needing their first or second dose. Second doses must be at least 21 days after a first dose of Pfizer vaccine, at least 28 days after a first dose of Moderna vaccine, or eight weeks after a first dose of AstraZeneca with informed consent.

On Friday, Aug. 27, the health unit will close its mass immunization clinics, but immunizations will continue to be available to residents at the COVID-19 Immunization Centre, 29 Sperling Dr. in Barrie until Sept. 29 through an appointment or walk-in. Residents can also get their vaccine at local pharmacies, through a healthcare provider or at one of SMDHU’s pop-up vaccination clinics in the community.

Health unit staff may also be providing vaccines in the community at beaches, parks, farmer’s markets, sports complexes and outdoor retail areas, making it easier than ever to get vaccinated. Whether at a clinic or out in the community, SMDHU staff providing vaccinations will be wearing blue COVID-19 Vaccine t-shirts and their SMDHU employee badge for identification. Residents and visitors aged 12 years and older are encouraged to add getting their COVID-19 vaccines to their summer to do list – before the start of the school year and the arrival of cooler fall weather brings people indoors.

When attending a clinic, individuals are encouraged to dress for the weather as they may be required to wait outdoors before entering the clinic. They are also reminded to bring a health card, a list of any medications they are taking, wear a loose-fitting shirt that allows easy access to the upper arm and bring any assistive devices as needed (e.g., scooter, wheelchair, cane).

For more information about how to prepare for an appointment and what to expect upon arrival at the clinic, please visit our COVID-19 pages at www.smdhu.org