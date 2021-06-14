Covid vaccination bookings for youth 12-plus in Simcoe-Muskoka

Youth focused COVID-19 vaccination clinic appointments now available

SIMCOE MUSKOKA – The health unit and their school board partners are now offering youth focused, first dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics to those aged 12 to 17 years. The clinics will run throughout the weeks of June 14 and 21 across Simcoe Muskoka. Youth can book an appointment at any one of these clinics through the provincial booking system or the Provincial Vaccine Booking Line: 1-833-943-3900. Youth do not have to be attending that particular school to book an appointment there. When booking a first dose vaccination appointment, the second dose will be automatically booked at the appropriate interval in August so that students are fully immunized before returning to school in the fall. To book an appointment online, individuals must already be 12 years old as of the date of their booking. For those who are not yet 12 years old but will be by the clinic day, they can book an appointment by calling the Provincial Vaccine Booking Line.

Clinic dates and locations:

June 15 – Gravenhurst High School - 325 Mary St S, Gravenhurst, ON P1P 1X7

June 16 - Nantyr Shore High School - 1146 Anna Maria Ave, Innisfil, ON L9S 4X5

June 17 – Wasaga Beach Rec Plex - 1724 Mosley Street, Wasaga Beach, ON L9Z 1A1

June 23 – Nottawasaga Pines High School - 8505 County Road 10, Angus, ON, L0M 1B1

June 25 – Collingwood Curling Club – 250 Hume Street, Collingwood, ON L9Y 4W3

June 26 - Gravenhurst High School 325 Mary St S, Gravenhurst, ON P1P 1X7

Youth 12+ can continue to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments at any community vaccination clinic or through select pharmacies administering the Pfizer vaccine. For more information about how to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment and community clinic locations in Simcoe Muskoka, please visit our COVID-19 pages at www.smdhu.org.