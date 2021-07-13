Covid vaccination clinic updates for Wasaga, Collingwood and Tiny
South Georgian Bay COVID-19 vaccine clinics relocated due to inclement weather
SIMCOE MUSKOKA – Due to expected inclement weather conditions this week, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is relocating all South Georgian Bay COVID-19 vaccination clinics indoors.
Clinic dates and locations:
- Tuesday, July 13 and Thursday, July 15 - Wasaga Beach Rec Plex - 1724 Mosley Street, Wasaga Beach
- Wednesday, July 14 - Collingwood Curling Club - 250 Hume Street, Collingwood
Individuals with appointments for these clinics are asked to go at their scheduled appointment time and are encouraged to dress for the weather as they may be required to wait outdoors before entering the clinic. They are also reminded to bring a health card, a list of any medications they are taking, wear a loose-fitting shirt that allows easy access to the upper arm and bring any assistive devices as needed (e.g., scooter, wheelchair, cane).
For more information about how to prepare for an appointment and what to expect upon arrival at the clinic, please visit our COVID-19 pages at www.smdhu.org
Bilingual walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic coming to Tiny Township July 16
SIMCOE MUSKOKA – In partnership with Tiny Township and Chigamik Community Health Centre, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit will hold a walk-in pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday, July 16. Bilingual immunizers and staff will be onsite to support those seeking immunization services in French. No appointment is necessary.
Clinic location: Lafontaine Park Pavilion – 342 Lafontaine Rd. West
Time: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Walk-ins are available to Simcoe Muskoka residents, age 12 years and up and needing their first or second dose. Second doses must be 28 days after a first dose mRNA vaccine or eight weeks after a first dose of AstraZeneca with informed consent.
Individuals are encouraged to dress for the weather as they may be required to wait outdoors before entering the clinic. They are also reminded to bring a health card, a list of any medications they are taking, wear a loose-fitting shirt that allows easy access to the upper arm and bring any assistive devices as needed (e.g., scooter, wheelchair, cane).
