Covid vaccine pop up clinic in Angus today

ESSA - The Township of Essa together with the Town of Adjala-Tosorontio is hosting a COVID-19 Pop-Up Vaccination Clinic at the Angus Arena located at 8529 County Rd 10 in Angus on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Residents of Essa and Adjala-Tosorontio who are part of one of the following groups are eligible to book an appointment:

born in 1971 or earlier, or

have a high-risk health condition, or

are an essential worker in group one who cannot work from home, or

identify as First Nation, Inuit or Metis.

To register please you can: