Covid vaccine pop up clinic in Angus today
ESSA - The Township of Essa together with the Town of Adjala-Tosorontio is hosting a COVID-19 Pop-Up Vaccination Clinic at the Angus Arena located at 8529 County Rd 10 in Angus on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Residents of Essa and Adjala-Tosorontio who are part of one of the following groups are eligible to book an appointment:
- born in 1971 or earlier, or
- have a high-risk health condition, or
- are an essential worker in group one who cannot work from home, or
- identify as First Nation, Inuit or Metis.
To register please you can:
- book online at https://www.essatownship.on.ca/Pages/COVID19-Vaccine-Information.aspx
- call (705)721-7520 ext. 5997.
