Covid vaccines required for students, staff on Georgian campuses

Georgian College has announced that they will be requiring vaccinations for all Georgian students and employees who will access any college campus or location, as of Sept. 7. The college will be releasing a vaccination policy shortly that will also address all visitors who attend Georgian campuses or locations.

As Georgian has been preparing for more on-campus activity for the fall, the college has continued to work closely with local public health authorities and has been closely watching vaccination rates of our college population demographic and the current and future impact of the variants of concern (VOCs) on our communities.

“Throughout the pandemic, while maintaining delivery of our programs both on and off campus, Georgian has been committed to the health and safety of our students and employees. It’s driven our decisions from the very beginning and this decision is no different,” said Dr. MaryLynn West-Moynes, President and CEO of Georgian College.

“We know widespread vaccination is our best strategy to a safe and more rapid return to on-campus life and I’m committed to doing everything we can to make that return a reality for our students and employees. As an academic institution, we also understand our role and responsibility for the greater good and our commitment to protecting the health and safety of the communities we are so fortunate to be a part of and cherish,” added West-Moynes.

In order to work or study on any Georgian campus or affiliated facility, students and employees will be required to have at minimum their first dose of a two-dose, Health Canada or World Health Organization (WHO) approved vaccine before coming on campus as of Sept. 7 and a second dose, or be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18.

To assist Georgian students and employees to get vaccinated, the college is working with local public health units to host vaccination clinics on campus. Details on locations and dates of the on-campus clinics will be made public as soon as possible.

Georgian will have a process to grant accommodations to individuals who cannot be vaccinated on medical grounds or other grounds recognized by the Ontario Human Rights Code. More details regarding the college’s vaccination policy, how it will apply to campus visitors and the exemptions process will be posted on the college website in the coming weeks.