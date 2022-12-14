cram a cruiser (or two!) events near you

Auxiliary officers from the Orillia Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in partnership with the Salvation Army held their annual food and toy drive at the Orillia Walmart.

Over the weekend, the Orillia OPP Auxiliary unit was out at the Orillia Walmart collecting unwrapped toys, non-perishable food items and donations for the Salvation Army.

Normally officers aim to fill a cruiser, however the event was such a success they were able to fill an entire cargo van! Further, over $3000 cash donations were received from generous citizens.

If you missed out and would still like to donate, the Orillia Auxiliary unit will be teaming up with Barrie City Police.

They will be out on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Barrie North Walmart from 9:00 am 4:00pm.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP will be out in front of Georgian Bay District Seconday School in Midland on December 15th collecting food donations for the Georgian Bay Food Network - and they are also hoping to cram a cruiser!