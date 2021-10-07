Creative use of bales, and timely message on display south of Elmvale
The North Simcoe Junior Farmers have created a wonderful hay bale "agri-sculpture" south of Elmvale - and the message is very timely given the Thanksgiving holiday this weekend.
Thank you to all the farmers who work hard to put food on our tables!
~ Jason & Carey and everyone at Pure Country 106
