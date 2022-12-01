Crews on scene of a massive fire in downtown Creemore
Firefighters remain on the scene of an active fire in downtown Creemore.
Both Clearview and Collingwood fire departments were called out to Quince's Bistro on Mill Street around 1:30 this morning.
Details are limited, but we understand that everyone in the apartment above managed to get out safely.
OPP have closed Mill and Caroline Streets in the area and are asking people to steer clear.
