iHeartRadio
C

P9 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Crews on scene of a massive fire in downtown Creemore


creemore fire

Firefighters remain on the scene of an active fire in downtown Creemore. 

Both Clearview and Collingwood fire departments were called out to Quince's Bistro on Mill Street around 1:30 this morning.

Details are limited, but we understand that everyone in the apartment above managed to get out safely.

OPP have closed Mill and Caroline Streets in the area and are asking people to steer clear.

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 106 Club Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
25 Ontario Street Orillia, ON L3V 0T7  -   1-705-722-5429  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca