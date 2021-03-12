Cumberland Beach woman turns $1 into $100k
TORONTO, ON – Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Mona Ritter of Cumberland Beach. Mona matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the January 2, 2021 LOTTO 6/49 draw to win $100,000!
"I play the lottery every week like clockwork," shared Mona, a retired health care worker.
The 61-year-old mother and grandmother said she plays the same numbers every week. "I checked my ticket at the store and the lottery screen said Big Winner. My heart was racing because I didn't know how much I won! I was dumbfounded!"
Mona said she sat in her car and cried for 15 minutes after leaving the store. “It was a wonderful and emotional moment.”
She plans to use her winnings toward home repairs and on her summer trailer. "I'd also like to treat myself to a little something special – I've had my eye on a beautiful diamond ring at a local jeweler,” she smiled. “I might even get a new kitchen out of this too,” she laughed.
The winning ticket was purchased at Pioneer On the Run on West Street in Orillia.
ENCORE offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There is an ENCORE draw every day.
In accordance with government-issued lockdown measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, OLG is currently limiting the number of in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to only those that require a face-to-face interview. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options. Prize claims up to $49,999.90 should continue to be submitted by mail. The health and safety of our customers and employees remains our top priority and OLG looks forward to providing future updates on the availability of in-person prize claims.
