The City of Barrie offers Battery Collection Week in partnership with Simcoe County. Collection occurs the first full week of November every year.

Battery Collection Week is vital to protecting the environment by keeping batteries, which contain harmful substances, out of the garbage and our landfill. Some batteries may also pose health and safety risks due to leaking or the potential for fire and explosion.

In 2021, 12.07​ tonnes of single-use batteries were collected through this program in Barrie. Since 2015, over 1.5 million batteries have been collected.​

Do not Dispose of Lithium Ion Batteries​ Curbside Lithium ion batteries (from cell phones, drones, remote control cars, power tools etc.) cannot be disposed of in curbside garbage or recycling because doing so poses a serious fire hazard and safety threat to curbside collectors and anyone in the vicinity of collection vehicles. Please dispose of these items safely at the Household Hazardous Waste Facility.

Battery Bags

Battery bags were delivered to all Barrie households (via Canada Post) starting October 12. Residents who receive municipal curbside collection are asked to put dead batteries in the battery collection bag, seal it, and put it out curbside beside their recycling boxes on their regular collection day during the week of November 7 to 11.

Please do NOT use the battery bag to store batteries (see safe storage information​). Batteries should be placed in the bag on the day of the curbside collection.

Extra bags are available for pickup at select locations:

Plastic sandwich bags are also accepted curbside.

Note: bags are not delivered to multi-residential buildings but residents of these buildings can get a bag from one of the locations listed above, and place the curbside for pickup on their regular collection day.​

Accepted Battery Types

Due to regulatory requirements, only undamaged, single use, and dry cell batteries are acceptable for curbside collection.

Accepted Standard A, AA, AAA, C, D and 9-Volt Batteries (both alkaline and heavy duty)

Button Batteries. Not Accepted Rechargeable battery packs (NiCad, NiMH, or Lithium Ion - typically used in laptop computers, cellular phones, etc.)

Car batteries

Industrial batteries

Battery packs Unaccepted batteries can be disposed of at Barrie’s Household Hazardous Waste Depot or Recycling Depot for free (open Saturdays only).

​Safe Battery Storage

Batteries should be stored in a cool, dry location, away from any flammable material, prior to disposal. Do not use the battery bag to store batteries, this can be a fire hazard. During storage, battery terminals should not be in contact with conductive materials. The terminals on 9-Volt batteries in particular, should be covered with electrical tape prior to storage.

Where Batteries go After Collection

All batteries are sorted by type in a processing facility and then recycled to recover their respective components, including metal, carbon, manganese, etc. The zinc and manganese recovered from the batteries is used as an ingredient in a micro-nutrient fertilizer. The battery collection bag is also recycled.

Alternative Disposal Options

Outside of Battery Collection Week, batteries (hazardous waste) are not collected curbside. Please bring unwanted batteries to the City of Barrie’s Household Hazardous Waste Depot, 272 Ferndale Drive North, open Saturday from 9am to 4pm. Find additional drop-off locations:

CITY OF ORILLIA

Residents are encouraged to place used batteries at the curb for special collection during the week following Daylight Saving Time.

From Nov. 7 – 12, 2022, residents can set out spent household batteries (AA, AAA, C, D, 9V, button batteries, etc.) in a sealed clear plastic bag, such as a Ziploc bag, and place it on top of their recycling box for paper. They will be picked up on your regular collection day and sent for recycling. Friday collection routes will be delayed by one day due to Remembrance Day on Nov. 11, 2022.

“Batteries are not meant to go into the landfill because they contain corrosive chemicals that can leak into the ground and create environmental problems,” said Greg Preston, the City’s Manager of Environmental Services. “This special collection is a convenient way for Orillia residents to dispose of their used household batteries to be sorted and recycled appropriately.”

Residents are encouraged to replace batteries in their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms when you change your clocks back on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

The curbside battery collection program does not include businesses and apartments that set out large roll-out carts. A year-round recycling option for batteries includes dropping them off at Orillia’s Household Hazardous Waste Depot located at the Waste Diversion Site, 100 Kitchener St.

For more information, call the City’s Waste Diversion Site at 705-325-3522.