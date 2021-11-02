Cybergnomes Robotics Team is looking for new members

The Cybergnomes Robotics Team 2013 is currently looking for new members. The Clearview Township based first robotics team that competes in robotics competitions and games across the province and is open to high school aged students with an interest in STEAM, or business administration including fundraising, sponsorship and marketing. No experience is necessary.

Lead mentor Andrew Bronee joined Jason and Carey to chat about the Cybergnomes and the benefits to participants. You can listen the the interview below:

So if you are looking to learn new skills, gain fun and unique experiences and meet amazing people - you can find out more at an open house being held Wednesday, November 10th at the New Lowell Legion Branch on County Road 9 in New Lowell.

You can also check them out on Facebook here, or at their website here.