Cycle For Hope fundraiser shatters goal for GBCSC

The Georgian Bay Cycle For Hope on August 19 raised over $130,000 in support of the Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre (GBCSC). This year’s event shattered past fundraising totals for a new record. The 2023 event also had the most participants ever, 229.

“We are overwhelmed with the support we’ve received through this year’s ride. This is our biggest annual fundraiser and the area’s premier cycling event. It surpassed all expectations, and the impact that will have on the individuals and families we serve will be felt for a very long time,” said Eric Walter, Executive Director, GBCSC.

The money from this event goes to supporting those people in the local region impacted cancer and are now facing the biggest fight of their lives.

Walter added the great response for this year’s event gives will allow the GBCSC to keep up with growing demand for support in the local area and ensure those in need get support immediately.

The event, the GBCSC’s largest annual fundraiser, began and ended at Rotary Champlain Wendat Park in Penetanguishene. It featured a range of cycle routes for all rider levels from 10 kilometres up to 100 kilometres throughout the local area. Many this year also participated by riding, walking, and rolling along the Ice Cream All Ages, All Abilities Route on Penetanguishene’s scenic waterfront.

After participants returned, a special celebration event took place featuring live music by vocalist Emma Reynolds, a barbeque, as well as food and beverages from local vendors, MegaMindful Living and The Pulse Nutrition. There was also face painting for all ages and activities provided by the Midland Public Library.

A special thanks to Enbridge, Deluxe, Tom Smith Chevrolet Buick GMC, Den Bosch & Finchley, and Royal Homes along with the many other sponsors and community supporters who helped make the 2023 Cycle For Hope a great success. The 2024 Cycle For Hope will take place on August 17.

Anyone interested in supporting the GBCSC can do so by going to www. gbcycleforhope.ca/donate-today.