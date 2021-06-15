David Bowie artwork found in Ontario landfill goes up for auction
A painting by singer David Bowie is going up for auction today.
The computer and acrylic collage on canvas was purchased from a donation centre at a North Bay area municipal landfill site for $5.
The painting, which is signed and has been authenticated by an expert, is expected to fetch betwen $9,000 and $12,000 in the online auction hosted by Cowley Abbott Fine Art Auction House in Toronto, although others in the same series have sold for upwards of $30,000 in the past.
Bowie was not just a singer - he was an avid artist and art collector.
Between 1995 and 1997 he created a series of 47 works on canvas which he entitled Dead Heads (or D Head). Each title included a non-sequential Roman numeral.
Bowie died in 2016 at the age of 69.
You can view the painting in question at the Cowley Abbott Fine Art Auction House website.
You may be interested in...
-
A scary incident for kids, parents in an Angus parkNottawasaga OPP were called out to a park in Angus after a man in a Halloween mask was scaring and threatening people with a weapon, before getting into an altercation with a group of teens
-
Did Gwen Stefani Marry Blake Shelton?The two singers were engaged eight months ago.
-
Midland man robs two convenience stores twelve hours apartA 25 year old man from Midland is facing armed robbery charges in connection to separate thefts at Midland area convenience stores.