David Bowie artwork found in Ontario landfill goes up for auction

A painting by singer David Bowie is going up for auction today.

The computer and acrylic collage on canvas was purchased from a donation centre at a North Bay area municipal landfill site for $5.

The painting, which is signed and has been authenticated by an expert, is expected to fetch betwen $9,000 and $12,000 in the online auction hosted by Cowley Abbott Fine Art Auction House in Toronto, although others in the same series have sold for upwards of $30,000 in the past.

Bowie was not just a singer - he was an avid artist and art collector.

Between 1995 and 1997 he created a series of 47 works on canvas which he entitled Dead Heads (or D Head). Each title included a non-sequential Roman numeral.

Bowie died in 2016 at the age of 69.

You can view the painting in question at the Cowley Abbott Fine Art Auction House website.