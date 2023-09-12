Discover Simcoe County Forests with a guided tour
In recognition of both National Forest Week (September 17 to 23) and Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®) Forest Week (September 24 to 30), the County of Simcoe is offering free guided hikes in several Simcoe County Forest locations throughout the region. Each hike will be approximately 1.5 km in length and on a beginner level trail, taking no more than 90 minutes to complete.
These guided hikes will be led by a knowledgeable and experienced County forestry staff member who will provide details on the rich history and current management practises of the Simcoe County Forest. Participants are reminded to dress according to weather conditions as tours will commence rain or shine, and bring water bottles or additional items in a backpack.
A complete listing of tours can be found at www.simcoe.ca/forestryguidedtours and include:
|
Date
|
Time
|
Forest Tract
|
Address
|
Sunday, September 17
|
10 a.m.
|
Sutherland
|
2573 5th Line, Oro-Medonte
|
Sunday, September 17
|
1 p.m.
|
Baxter
|
6596 6th Line, Essa
|
Tuesday, September 19
|
5 p.m.
|
Slessor
|
3721 Burnside Line, Severn
|
Wednesday, September 20
|
5 p.m.
|
Martin’s Valley/Charlebois
|
390 Wilson Road, Tiny
|
Thursday, September 21
|
5 p.m.
|
Packard
|
9398 9th Line, Essa
|
Thursday, September 21
|
5 p.m.
|
Sutherland
|
2573 5th Line, Oro-Medonte
|
Saturday, September 23
|
10 a.m.
|
Packard
|
9398 9th Line, Essa
|
Sunday, September 24
|
10 a.m.
|
Hendrie
|
1350 Nursery Road, Springwater
|
Tuesday, September 26
|
5 p.m.
|
Hendrie
|
1350 Nursery Road, Springwater
|
Wednesday, September 28
|
5 p.m.
|
Martin’s Valley/Charlebois
|
390 Wilson Road, Tiny
|
Thursday, September 28
|
5 p.m.
|
Baxter
|
6596 6th Line, Essa
#NationalForestWeek is led by the Canadian Institute of Forestry (CIF), celebrating the heritage, value and importance of forest networks to our economy and environment. The CIF named Simcoe County the Forest Capital of Canada for 2022. The County was the first ever two-time winner of this prestigious national award (2022 and 1982), which acknowledges leadership in forestry and environmental stewardship. Learn more about the CIF and their #NationalForestWeek program at www.cif-ifc.org/what-we-do/national-forest-week/.
The Forest Stewardship Council® is an international non-profit organization that promotes the responsible management of the world’s forests. FSC Forest Week is an annual campaign designed to raise consumer awareness of FSC and responsible forest management. The County of Simcoe is proud to have maintained FSC certification since 2010 (FSC® C013174).
County of Simcoe is composed of sixteen member municipalities and provides crucial public services to County residents in addition to providing paramedic and social services to the separated cities of Barrie and Orillia. Visit our website at simcoe.ca.
