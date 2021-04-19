Do you have some extra room in your heart and your home?

The Ontario SPCA seeks foster volunteers willing to care for vulnerable animals

Stouffville, ON (April 19, 2021) – Do you have room in your heart and in your home to help animals in need of foster care? If you’re interested in becoming a foster parent to animals who need extra TLC, celebrate National Volunteer Week by becoming a foster volunteer with the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society!

The Ontario SPCA is currently recruiting foster volunteers to assist its animal centres in Brockville, Napanee, Cornwall, Pembroke, Midland, Barrie and Muskoka. Volunteers with the Ontario SPCA Provincial Foster Care Program temporarily provide a safe and nurturing environment in their home for animals in need.

The Ontario SPCA is currently looking for volunteers who are able to care for pregnant dogs and cats and their litters, once born. There is also a need for foster volunteers who can care for animals requiring specialized medical care. The Ontario SPCA is seeking veterinarians, veterinary technicians or volunteers with animal shelter or previous foster experience for those medical cases.

The Foster Program benefits animals who are not ready for adoption and who are either too young, sick, injured, under socialized or emotionally stressed to thrive in the animal centre environment. Instead, animals are cared for and rehabilitated in a nurturing foster home.

“Fostering animals in need is a rewarding experience for the volunteer and a critical source of support for our animal centres,” says Carol May-McQuillan, Director of Volunteer Development, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “To give vulnerable animals the best opportunity at the second chance they deserve, we’re asking anyone who can help to join our team.”

For more information on becoming a foster volunteer, visit ontariospca.ca/foster