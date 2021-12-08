Do you know someone who makes Orillia a better place?
Nominations for the 2021 Orillia Citizen of the Year are now open.
The city of Orillia is accepting nominations until noon on Thursday, January 6, 2022. Nominees must be resdidents of Orillia, Chippewas of Rama First Nation, or the townships of Oro-Medonte, Ramara or Severn, who have contributed to the betterment of Orillia. Emphasis should be placed on the nominees' volunteerism and accomplishments during 2021.
Nominations must be submitted using the nomination form available online at www.orillia.ca or from the Customer Service Desk located in the Orillia City Centre. Submissions must include the full name and contact information for both nominator and nominee, as well as a detailed explanation of why the nominee deserves to be named Citizen of the Year.
Submissions will be reviewed by a volunteer panel that includes former Citizen of the Year winners including Mayor Steve Clarke (non-voting member), Michael Gorden, Fred Larsen, Stan Mathewson and Gill Tillman. It also includes Pure Country 106 morning show host Carey Moran, Orillia Today reporter Frank Matys, and Orillia Kiwanis Club presidetn Heather Breckles.
