Donated painting shares namesake with Georgian Bay General Hospital

Spirit of Georgian Bay_media

A local artist has generously donated one of her paintings to help brighten up the Midland hospital that shares its namesake.

'Spirit of Georgian Bay' is an original oil painting created by Cathy Boyd, and donated recently to Georgian Bay General Hospital in Midland.

The vibrant art piece is displayed in the main conference room, on the hospital’s lower level. 

Cathy's gallery is located at 321 King Street, Midland - and is open to the public. Closed Sunday and Monday each week. 

Learn more about Cathy Boyd at her website https://cathyboyd.fineartstudioonline.com

 

Global Outbreak COVID-19

