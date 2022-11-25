Double your donation to GBGH this Giving Tuesday

The Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) Foundation is raising funds for a new patient bathtub this GivingTuesday, the world’s largest generosity movement and considered by many as the opening day of the giving season.

In honour of this international day of giving, the GBGH Foundation is asking individuals, businesses and organizations to help purchase a new accessible, therapeutic bathtub ($33,500) and ensure patients at Georgian Bay General Hospital have access to comfortable, healing and relaxing baths to assist in their recovery.

The current bathtub on the 2N inpatient unit at GBGH is 45 years old. Replacement parts are no longer available, making it nearly impossible to service, and its outdated design makes it difficult for patients to get comfortable. New tubs are specially designed to accommodate patients with mobility challenges, allowing them to reap the great health benefits of bathing while they are ill. The new tub is also designed with comfort in mind, with adjustable height and multiple shower wands, and features specialty functions for cleaning sensitive skin.

To help the Foundation achieve their goal to purchase a new patient bathtub, Nick & Marina Boudouris have offered to match all donations on GivingTuesday, up to a total of $10,000.

“Our hospital is so important to the community. We want every patient to have access to a warm, therapeutic bath to help in their healing,” says Nick Boudouris, owner of OPA Catering, the World Famous Dock Lunch and Pier 21 Restaurant. “I challenge all of our local businesses to join me in supporting this campaign – I’ll match your donation dollar-for-dollar* so we can buy this new tub for our friends, neighbours and loved ones.”

Businesses, media and individuals can get involved by joining the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or Instagram, sharing their own personal stories of care at GBGH on social media, and making a donation on Tuesday, November 29th. Anyone wishing to make a gift can text the word GBGH to 20222, or go to https://gbghf.ca/giving-tuesday/. Donations will be matched up to a total of $10,000.