Downtown Orillia hosts virtual Easter scavenger hunt
These scavenger hunt questions will be based around our downtown businesses’ Facebook and Instagram pages, so get out your computer/phone/tablet and have fun with the whole family while you search for the answers! Some of these questions will have multiple answers, and some extra sweet treats will be rewarded if you can name multiple businesses.
The first 10 people to submit their scavenger hunt sheets on April 3rd with the correct answers will receive a prize of Downtown Dollars and some sweet treats generously donated by Apple Annie’s Café & Shop! You can submit your answer sheet via email at office@downtownorillia.ca or send us a Facebook message.
Our downtown stores have everything you need for this Easter holiday season and are ready to safely welcome you for in-store shopping as well as curbside pick-up! Thank you for your support and Keep Shopping Local!
If you have any questions, you are encouraged to contact the Downtown Orillia office via email at office@downtownorillia.ca or by calling 705-325-3261.
