Drayton announces 2023 season at Kings Wharf Theatre

Drayton Entertainment has released it's 2023 season line up - with 19 shows playing across seven stages in Ontario, including four plays that will be presented at King's Wharf Theatre in Penetanguishene.

Fan favourite, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story will kick off the season in June - followed by Fiddler on the Loose then Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dramcoat.

Following on the ruby red heels of Wizard of Oz; The Panto this year, Drayton plans to stage an interactive and family friendly production in the fall - Peter Pan: The Panto is sure to have the audience in stitches.

The dates are as follows:

Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story (June 15 to July 1)

Fiddler on the Loose (July 12 to August 5)

Jospeh and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (August 10 to September 3)

Peter Pan: The Panto (November 8 to November 25)

Tickets go on sale to members on December 1; subcribers on December 9, and the general public on December 14.

visit www.kingswharftheatre.com for more information.