Driving towards a record year for LINX Transit ridership

The County of Simcoe’s LINX Transit service is driving towards its best year ever, with 2022 ridership more than 50 per cent above 2021 levels. Recently, the service hit another huge milestone, surpassing 500,000 total passengers since launching this regional service in 2018.

“LINX Transit is a great asset for our communities, providing affordable, reliable and environmentally responsible transportation to economic, education, health and community hubs across Simcoe County,” said Warden George Cornell. “Reaching 500,000 riders confirms the need for public transit and is a testament to the success of LINX. I know it’s just the start, as this regional service continues to grow and evolve to meet the needs of our residents, communities and businesses.”

In 2017, County Council approved a five-year, $5-million plan to create a regional transit service as part of the County’s Transit Implementation Plan. The County has now completed its initial five-year launch plan, launching six routes that span the County, including Route 1 from Penetanguishene/Midland to Barrie, Route 2 from Wasaga Beach to Barrie, Route 3 from Orillia to Barrie, Route 4 from Collingwood to Wasaga Beach, Route 5 from New Tecumseth to Bradford West Gwillimbury and Route 6 from Midland to Orillia.

During the pandemic, LINX Transit implemented enhanced safety precautions, providing essential transportation for many frontline workers. Throughout the pandemic ridership continued to grow across the board, including on our LINX Plus service, which provides accessible door-to-door transportation for individuals who have a disability which prevents them from being able to use the conventional LINX busses.

Routes are designed strategically to include stops at main hubs, including hospitals, educational institutions and major employment districts. This allows residents to access local services and employment opportunities throughout the county, supporting our local economy as we continue to grow.

The County is currently in the process of updating its Transportation Master Plan (TMP), which will include a transit review. Planned future growth and expansion will guide the development of a new five-year plan and ten-year plan that will continue to enhance transportation links between local municipalities.

For more information on LINX and LINX Plus Transit services, visit linx.simcoe.ca.