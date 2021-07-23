Early morning fire engulfs home in Oro Station
We are getting word of an early morning housefire in Oro Station.
Crews from several Oro-Medonte stations were called out to a home on Lakeshore Road E at Sophia Avenue, south of the 7th line just before 4am.
The lone occupant was able to get out of the house, and was not injured. Neighbouring homes were also evacuated. At least one received some damage.
Pictures on Facebook taken at the scene show the home fully engulfed.
No word yet on the cause.
We will have more details once the fire is extinguished and fire officials have a chance to investigate.
