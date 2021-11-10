Elmvale installs more banners to honour local veterans

For the second year in a row, commemorative banners honouring local veterans have been hung on Queen Street in downtown Elmvale. The series is part of a continuing initiative by the Township of Springwater in partnership with the Royal Canadian Legion - Elmvale Branch and the Elmvale BIA. With sixteen new banners unveiled this year, the project continues to recognize the courage and sacrifice of those who have served our country.

Of the over 100 local veterans’ photos that line the walls of the Elmvale Legion, the Township has now featured sixty-four men and women in total. The project was launched in 2020 and the partnership hopes to keep expanding on the number of veterans recognized in years to come. The 2021 series features thirty-two individuals.

Those highlighted this year include: Alistair MacDonald, Ambrose Columbus, Bernard O'Neill, Bill Grier, Clair Dutcher, Doris Brock, Douglas Walton, Frances Dunn, Harold Gray, Harvey Barnes, Helen McGinnis, Hiram Tripp, Hugh Ritchie, Jack Bell, Jack Ritchie, Jerry Coughlin, John Bradley, Leonard Handy, Maitland Spring, Malcom Rowat, Mary Furlong, Melvin Rowat, Murray Thurlow, Percy McNeill, Richard Grier, Smith Cameron, Stanley Beacock, Thomas McGinnis, Tom McMann, WM. Hickling, Webster Archer and Wilfred Evans.

“The Elmvale Legion is excited to see additional banners added to the series,” says Milt Walters, Vice President, Legion Branch 262. “All our local heroes deserve to be recognized and honoured in this way. Through the display of the banners, we hope to create a lasting legacy of remembrance within our community.”

“The Elmvale BIA is proud to partner with the Township and the Legion on this initiative. We look forward to commemorating more deserving, local servicemen and women this year,” says Jason Schell, Elmvale BIA President. “This November please visit downtown Elmvale to view the banners and pay honour to those who fought so hard for our country.”

“Each year on Remembrance Day, we acknowledge those who willingly endured fear and hardship so that we can live in peace,” says Mayor Don Allen, Township of Springwater. “We hope this project encourages community members to pause and reflect on the sacrifices made for our freedoms by these men and women. Please consider supporting the local legion by donating to the Poppy Campaign this year on the 100th anniversary of the poppy as a symbol of remembrance in Canada.”

The banners will remain up throughout the month of November.

For information on Remembrance Day ceremonies happening locally, visit springwater.ca/RemembranceDay2021.