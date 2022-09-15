Empower Simcoe CEO up for national award

Empower Simcoe is proud to announce that CEO Dr. Claudine Cousins has been named a Finalist for the 2022 RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards for the Social Change: Regional Impact Award. The RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards are the pre-eminent national business awards recognizing the country’s leading female entrepreneurs. Now in its 30th year, the program is an initiative of Women of Influence, an award-winning organization dedicated to advancing Canadian women.

From a pool of thousands of nominees, 21 Finalists from coast to coast have been selected to represent 7 Award Categories. The Social Change: Regional Impact Award is dedicated to a female entrepreneur who is making a profound and positive impact in society as a leader of a registered charity, social enterprise or not-for-profit, dedicated to their unique brand of social change. Finalists of this award have garnered extraordinary support from the community by being champions for philanthropy and volunteerism in Canada. Dr. Claudine Cousins is one of 3 Regional Finalists being recognized in this category, representing Central Ontario.

“This prestigious honour is one I’m privileged to share with all Empower Simcoe employees, volunteers, donors and our community partners for their commitment every day to empower the people we support to lead a meaningful and inclusive life,” says Dr. Cousins. “I’m humbled to receive this RBC Canadian Entrepreneur Award nomination.”

The winners will be announced and celebrated in-person at the 30th Annual Awards Gala, on Wednesday, November 23 at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto. Women of Influence is thrilled to host this prestigious red-carpet event where nominees, corporate executives, dignitaries, and notable industry guests will come together once again for a delectable evening of inspiration, style, and meaningful connection with business leaders from across the country.

More information about the award, categories, and other finalists visit the RBC Canada website