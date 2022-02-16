Ending the housing crisis, one landlord at a time

With a big smile on his face and the keys to an affordable rental unit in hand, Roy Eakley of Orillia has found a place he can call home, thanks to the support of Empower Simcoe’s Landlord Partnership Program and collaborative community partners like Lakeview Realty in Orillia.

“Lakeview Realty has always allocated affordable rental units to those in need. Empower Simcoe’s Landlord Partnership Program, and its incentives have been a tremendous help in alleviating the effects of the pandemic and the housing shortages gripping our community,” says Lakeview Realty owner Mike Preston.

“Landlords working with this program will make positive contributions in getting families and vulnerable individuals into homes. I believe that there is an abundance of private market rental units that could be made available and affordable, and this program is helping to close the gap for those who are homeless.”

Now, thanks to Mike and his team at Lakeview Realty, six individuals and their families, including Roy, have found housing.

In partnership with the County of Simcoe, Empower Simcoe’s new Landlord Partnership Program called The Journey Home is a campaign to increase housing stock to recover from the Motel Shelter Model, so people don’t return to the streets. This incentive-laden program aims to assist low-income and vulnerable individuals currently accessing emergency shelters with housing throughout this current winter season.

“The Journey Home is an essential step towards ending the housing crisis in our community. We’re so grateful to community partners like Lakeview Realty and those who operate in the housing market who are helping those most vulnerable and at-risk,” says Claudine Cousins, Empower Simcoe CEO.

“Because everyone deserves a place to live.”

To offer a rental unit to this vital community project or to receive information on landlord incentives, visit empowersimcoe.ca or email rhss@empowersimcoe.ca.

