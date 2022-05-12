Exciting new feature making a splash in Orillia

New inflatable obstacle course to debut at Orillia Recreation Centre

An exciting feature will soon make a splash at the Orillia Recreation Centre as the City’s new Wibit water obstacle course makes its debut on Sunday, May 22.

The Wibit is a floating inflatable obstacle course and playground that will be temporarily installed in the lap pool at the Orillia Recreation Centre for special events such as “Wibit Sundays.” The Wibit was purchased through grant funding as part of the legacy from the Orillia 2020 Ontario Winter Games.

“The new Wibit water feature at the Orillia Recreation Centre is sure to be a new favourite for youth and the young at heart. On behalf of Orillia Council, I am thrilled that the legacy project from the Orillia 2020 Ontario Winter Games will provide even more ways for residents to get active and enjoy our fantastic recreation centre,” said Mayor Steve Clarke.

Beginning on May 22, 2022, Wibit swims will be available on special Wibit Sundays, which will be held approximately once per month. Visit orillia.ca/active for all time slots available. During Wibit activity times, all other regular drop-in swims will be cancelled. Spaces will be limited and are first-come-first-served, so be sure to arrive early to reserve your spot.

The Wibit is available for those seven years of age and older. Everyone on the Wibit must be in a Personal Flotation Device (PFD) provided by the facility, regardless of swim ability. Orillia Recreation Centre FUN Pass holders can access Wibit swims at no additional charge. Non-members will pay the drop-in aquatic rate plus an additional $5 per person.

“We are very excited to be able to offer this amazing experience to the community. The hard work and dedication of the 2020 Ontario Winter Games Organizing Committee made this legacy project possible. The Games Organizing Committee’s focus was on engaging youth in recreation and sport in a fun and dynamic way and I believe they have done that with this amazing addition to the Orillia Recreation Centre,” said Christine Wareing, Aquatic and Fitness Supervisor, who was also the General Manager for the Orillia 2020 Ontario Winter Games.

As with all swimming activities, participants are encouraged to view the Pool Admission Standards prior to their visit at orillia.ca/swimming.

To learn more about the Wibit water obstacle course and the Orillia Recreation Centre, please visit orillia.ca/swimming.