Father, two kids plucked from Minesing Swamp by OPP helicopter

OPP

SPRINGWATER TWP)  On June 6th, 2021 members of the Huronia West OPP and Springwater Fire Department were called to rescue an adult and two children from the Minnesing Wetlands in Springwater Twp. 

Emergency services received a call just after 6pm of 3 adults and 2 children canoeing in the wetlands and in need of help. The paddlers had run out of water and had minimal cellphone power. 

A father and his two children were plucked from the Wetlands with the assistance of the OPP Helicopter. Two other adult males declined assistance and advised they were experienced outdoorsmen. All involved parties are now safe and without injury.      

This incident serves as a reminder of several safety considerations;  

  • Have a plan and make sure somebody knows about it 
  •  Pack appropriate survival supplies including food, water, a charged cell phone and other items incident dependant.
  •  Always wear a life jacket
  •  Ensure you have the required safety equipment on board
  •  Check the weather and water temperature before you head out

The OPP remains committed to saving lives on Ontario roads, trails and waterways. 

