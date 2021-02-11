February 11th - or 211 - is not just a date, it's a valuable tool

February 11 is 211 Day across North America, where we collectively raise awareness of the valuable services offered by 211. In an effort to educate our communities about the services provided by 211, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are part of a larger effort to try to heighten 211 awareness in Simcoe County. The Barrie Police Service, the South Simcoe Police Service, the County of Simcoe and Simcoe County Paramedics are all part of this initiative.

Did you know?

· 211 is a free, confidential, 24 hour a day, 7 day a week helpline

· 211 connects people to local food programs, income and housing assistance, home support services, mental health services, substance use support, and so much more

· 211 offers service in over 150 languages

· 211 navigators can help you navigate the various COVID-19 relief programs

· Across Ontario, 211 is available by phone (dial 2-1-1) or by visiting 211.ca, with a live chat option also available. Texting will be available in the coming weeks.

During the pandemic, many are struggling and local first responders have teamed up with other community partners to make sure residents know they are not alone. Help starts now at 211.

As always, 911 is for emergencies.

"Our 211 collaboration with our community partners is yet another innovative way that the OPP is providing service excellence to the citizens of Simcoe County and the Muskoka District. 211 will provide increased access to services for people who are struggling and require information, and connection to supports"- Dwight Peer, Chief Superintendent, Central Region, Ontario Provincial Police

"211 is like the best kept secret that we want everyone to be aware of. 911 is for emergencies. 211 is there with a helping hand, a guiding voice to help you navigate through the day to day challenges many of us are facing." -Pamela Hillier, 211 Central East Ontario