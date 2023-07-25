Fierte Simcoe Pride celebrations begin in Simcoe County
The County of Simcoe once again hosted the launch of two weeks of celebrations by Fierté Simcoe Pride by raising the Intersex-Inclusive Progress Pride Flag.
“The County of Simcoe continues to support equity, diversity and inclusivity across our region,” said Warden Basil Clarke. “Simcoe County is home to more than 530,000 residents and by recognizing, respecting and celebrating their individuality, we create an opportunity for everyone to thrive.”
In honour of this year’s theme, “We have always existed”, the County once again raised the Intersex-Inclusive Progress Pride Flag. Created by Valentino Vecchietti, this design celebrates the diversity of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, placing a greater emphasis on inclusion and progression given the addition of a yellow triangle with a purple circle representing the intersex community and rights.
Fierté Simcoe Pride celebrations run July 24 to August 4, 2023.
About Fierté Simcoe Pride
Fierté Simcoe Pride (FSP) formed in May of 2012 as a small grassroots volunteer group aiming to unite people in Pride across the County. As an organization, FSP continues a long tradition of LGBT organizing in Simcoe while working with other organizations, groups, and partners to build community. Visit simcoepride.com to learn more.
You may be interested in...
-
Packed house for First Responders Night at Sunset SpeedwayA packed house took in Westys Equipment First Responders Night with free admission for all First Responders courtesy of Canadian Equipment Outfitters. Next up, Fan Appreciation Night during Innisfil Ribfest next weekend. Racing starts at 6pm Saturday, July 29, 2023.
-
City asking residents to show their appreciation for lifeguardsThe city of Orillia is encouraging people to share their appreciation for Orillia lifeguards on social media using #OrilliaAquaticHeroes, as part of Lifeguard Appreciation Day on July 31, 2023.
-
Two teens charged with vandalizing a Huntsville soccer pitchHuntsville OPP have charged two teens with michief for ripping through a local soccer field, doing burnouts and causing thousands of dollars in damage.