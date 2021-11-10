Find the purr-fect Christmas gift, and support the Orillia SPCA
Get a head start on your holiday shopping while supporting animals in need at the Ontario SPCA Orillia Animal Centre’s annual Whiskers ‘N’ Wags online auction this week.
Bid on hundreds of items this week to find the purr-fect holiday gift for that special someone on your shopping list. From gift cards and getaways to houseware and collector’s items, there’s something for everyone. There are also pet supplies, toys and gift baskets for the furry friends in your life.
Bidding closes Saturday, Nov. 13 at 9 p.m. All funds raised at the event help animals at the Ontario SPCA Orillia Animal Centre
“This event is a great opportunity to support animals in need while having a great time and maybe even finding the perfect holiday gift for that special someone on your list,” says Carol Beard, Manager, Ontario SPCA Orillia Animal Centre. “Thanks to the ongoing support of our community we are able to change the lives of vulnerable animals and give them the second chance they deserve.”
To bid on items at the Whiskers ‘N’ Wags auction, visit ontariospca.ca/Orillia
